Harrison Bader is available when the New York Yankees take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-5.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .257 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 38.1% of his games this season (16 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 15 .229 AVG .304 .272 OBP .310 .417 SLG .536 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 13 17/4 K/BB 7/1 5 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings