Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to action for the New York Yankees against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (16.9%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (13 of 65), with more than one RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.277
|.269
|OBP
|.337
|.357
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|13/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber (7-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
