Jose Trevino is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-3.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Trevino has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.0% of his games this year, Trevino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .220 AVG .200 .256 OBP .253 .354 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings