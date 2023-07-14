Friday's contest at Coors Field has the New York Yankees (49-42) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (34-57) at 8:40 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA).

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

New York is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).

