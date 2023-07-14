Yankees vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest at Coors Field has the New York Yankees (49-42) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (34-57) at 8:40 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rockies Player Props
|Yankees vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- New York is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Randy Vasquez vs Dean Kremer
|July 6
|Orioles
|L 14-1
|Luis Severino vs Kyle Bradish
|July 7
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Carlos Rodón vs Jameson Taillon
|July 8
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Drew Smyly
|July 9
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Austin Gomber
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Connor Seabold
|July 17
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.