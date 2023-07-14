Carlos Rodon gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Friday at Coors Field against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth-best in baseball with 129 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 400 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

Yankees hitters strike out eight times per game, the eighth-lowest average in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.247).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will look to Rodon (0-1) in his second start this season.

In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles L 14-1 Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs L 3-0 Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away Gerrit Cole Connor Seabold 7/17/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.