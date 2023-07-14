On Friday, July 14 at 8:40 PM ET, the New York Yankees (49-42) visit the Colorado Rockies (34-57) at Coors Field in the series opener. Carlos Rodon will get the nod for the Yankees, while Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Rockies are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-200). An 11-run over/under is set in the contest.

Yankees vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (7-7, 6.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious eight times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-110) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+110) Jose Trevino 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+125) Anthony Rizzo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 3rd

