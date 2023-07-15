Chad Ramey will play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Ramey at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Ramey has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Ramey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Ramey will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 41 -5 279 0 14 0 0 $897,380

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Courses that Ramey has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,257 yards, 71 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of the field.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

Ramey shot better than just 14% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Ramey shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Ramey carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Ramey carded more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Ramey posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Ramey ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Ramey carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

