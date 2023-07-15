Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .211 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (25 of 42), with at least two hits seven times (16.7%).
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (38.1%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.181
|AVG
|.246
|.261
|OBP
|.307
|.386
|SLG
|.536
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|24/8
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold (1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
