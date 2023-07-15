Gleyber Torres -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.417) and total hits (87) this season.

Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 over the course of his last outings.

In 70.0% of his games this season (63 of 90), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (21 of 90), with two or more RBI 13 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 38 .243 AVG .275 .327 OBP .333 .422 SLG .412 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 31/23 K/BB 23/14 6 SB 2

