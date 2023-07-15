Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .243 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .250 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (27 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (37.2%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (25.6%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|16
|.229
|AVG
|.283
|.272
|OBP
|.290
|.417
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|5
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Seabold (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.65 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
