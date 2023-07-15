Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Josh Donaldson (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .147 with a double, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 36.4% of his 33 games this season, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (27.3%), leaving the park in 8.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in 11 games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|.127
|AVG
|.179
|.236
|OBP
|.227
|.365
|SLG
|.590
|5
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|10
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
