Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .236.
- In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Higashioka has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had an RBI in 18 games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%).
- In 13 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.261
|AVG
|.211
|.297
|OBP
|.253
|.551
|SLG
|.254
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.65 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, July 8 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
