The New York Yankees (49-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-57) clash on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (4-6) for the Yankees and Connor Seabold (1-6) for the Rockies.

Yankees vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (4-6, 4.40 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-6, 6.65 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (4-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 3.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.386 in 19 games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 18 starts this season.

Schmidt has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .294 batting average against him.

Seabold is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Seabold will look to pick up his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

