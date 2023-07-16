2023 Barbasol Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 Barbasol Championship, Trevor Cone is in the lead (+333), shooting a 17-under 199.
Barbasol Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 9:05 AM ET
- Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards
Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win
Lucas Glover
- Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-16)
- Odds to Win: +275
Glover Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-9
|8
|1
|1st
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|24th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|23rd
Trevor Cone
- Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-17)
- Odds to Win: +333
Cone Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|82nd
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|5
|2
|2nd
|Round 3
|63
|-9
|9
|0
|1st
Adrien Saddier
- Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-15)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Saddier Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|24th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|6th
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|7th
Jayden Trey Schaper
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-14)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Schaper Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|24th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|6th
|Round 3
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|15th
Cody Gribble
- Tee Time: 10:15 AM ET
- Current Rank: 49th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Gribble Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|2
|4th
|Round 2
|75
|+3
|2
|5
|132nd
|Round 3
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|36th
Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Taylor Pendrith
|7th (-13)
|+2000
|Nathan Kimsey
|5th (-14)
|+2200
|Troy Merritt
|MC ()
|+3300
|Chad Ramey
|49th (-6)
|+3300
|Grayson Murray
|7th (-13)
|+3500
|Niklas Norgaard Moeller
|38th (-8)
|+3500
|Cameron Champ
|MC ()
|+3500
|Marcus Kinhult
|7th (-13)
|+5000
|Louis De Jager
|7th (-13)
|+5000
|David Ravetto
|7th (-13)
|+6000
