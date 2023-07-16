DJ LeMahieu -- batting .265 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rockies.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

LeMahieu enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 21 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.1%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .253 AVG .209 .314 OBP .273 .425 SLG .317 14 XBH 10 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings