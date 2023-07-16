Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .213 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Stanton has had a hit in 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits seven times (16.3%).
- He has gone deep in 23.3% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.181
|AVG
|.250
|.261
|OBP
|.316
|.386
|SLG
|.569
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 6.89 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
