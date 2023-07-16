Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .251.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 66), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 19.7% of his games this season (13 of 66), with two or more RBI seven times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.235
|AVG
|.268
|.269
|OBP
|.327
|.357
|SLG
|.392
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|13/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.68).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.