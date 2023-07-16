On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .203 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Cabrera has had a hit in 27 of 62 games this year (43.5%), including multiple hits seven times (11.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .206 AVG .200 .238 OBP .278 .330 SLG .282 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 10 22/3 K/BB 18/9 3 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings