How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Giancarlo Stanton and C.J. Cron will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Sunday, at 3:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth-best in MLB action with 131 total home runs.
- New York's .409 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- New York is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (408 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.244).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Cole is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Cole is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Austin Gomber
|7/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Connor Seabold
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chase Anderson
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|-
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jordan Lyles
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
