The New York Yankees (50-43) will lean on Gleyber Torres when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at Coors Field on Sunday, July 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds to win. New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 11 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.85 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Anthony Rizzo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

New York has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have won in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-14 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Giancarlo Stanton 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1600 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.