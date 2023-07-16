Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 89 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.331/.423 so far this season.

Torres has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashing .257/.346/.401 on the year.

Rizzo enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.333/.459 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .243/.324/.375 so far this season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

