The New York Yankees (50-43) will look to Giancarlo Stanton, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Coors Field.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.85 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.89 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (9-2) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 19 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 12 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.

Anderson has recorded one quality start this year.

Anderson heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

