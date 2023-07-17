On Monday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.344) this season, fueled by 82 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.

In 67.8% of his 87 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (10.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this season (31.0%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 38 .296 AVG .201 .374 OBP .307 .475 SLG .299 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 43/15 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings