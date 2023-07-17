DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- LeMahieu is batting .381 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 52 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (21 of 79), with two or more RBI six times (7.6%).
- In 26 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.253
|AVG
|.208
|.314
|OBP
|.275
|.425
|SLG
|.313
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
