Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .208 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, Stanton has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.181
|AVG
|.237
|.261
|OBP
|.318
|.386
|SLG
|.539
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|17/8
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning (6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
