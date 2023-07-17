Gleyber Torres -- hitting .349 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Rockies.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .421, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.

Torres is batting .478 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 70.7% of his 92 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 of 92 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 40 .243 AVG .280 .327 OBP .335 .422 SLG .421 15 XBH 13 9 HR 4 22 RBI 15 31/23 K/BB 25/14 6 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings