Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .229 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%) Higashioka has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (27.1%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.297
|OBP
|.238
|.551
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
