Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .211.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 28 of 63 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits eight times (12.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.206
|AVG
|.216
|.238
|OBP
|.304
|.330
|SLG
|.295
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
