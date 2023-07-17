Monday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (46-48) going head to head against the New York Yankees (50-44) at 9:38 PM ET (on July 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (1-4) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Yankees have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

New York has a mark of 8-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (415 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule