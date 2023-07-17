Hunter Renfroe and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels face the New York Yankees on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Yankees have +105 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Yankees have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 10-11 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 41 of its 93 chances.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 22-21 24-11 26-33 40-37 10-7

