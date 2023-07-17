Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-New York Yankees matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Torres has 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.331/.421 on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashed .254/.344/.396 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 107 hits with 15 doubles, six triples, 34 home runs, 50 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .301/.386/.665 so far this year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 42 RBI (82 total hits).

He has a .250/.299/.451 slash line on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

