Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .340 this season while batting .250 with 34 walks and 41 runs scored.

Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven home a run in 27 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 34 games this season (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 39 .296 AVG .195 .374 OBP .298 .475 SLG .289 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings