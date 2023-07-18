At +800, the Buffalo Bills sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bills and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

At home last season, the Bills were 7-1. On the road, they were 6-2.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

In addition, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Matt Milano amassed 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

