On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .201 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (22.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (37.8%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .181 AVG .222 .261 OBP .300 .386 SLG .506 7 XBH 11 5 HR 6 12 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings