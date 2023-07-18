Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 93 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .422, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
- Torres will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .458 in his last games.
- In 71.0% of his 93 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has an RBI in 23 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|41
|.243
|AVG
|.286
|.327
|OBP
|.337
|.422
|SLG
|.423
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|16
|31/23
|K/BB
|26/14
|6
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
