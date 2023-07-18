Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .249 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.274
|.272
|OBP
|.276
|.417
|SLG
|.452
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (4-7) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the lefty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
