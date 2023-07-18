Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .254.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 37 of 68 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 14 games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 22 games this year (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.235
|AVG
|.272
|.269
|OBP
|.345
|.357
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|13/4
|K/BB
|23/12
|5
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.