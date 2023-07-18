Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .254.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 37 of 68 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 14 games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 31
.235 AVG .272
.269 OBP .345
.357 SLG .388
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 14
13/4 K/BB 23/12
5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
