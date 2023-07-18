Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .229.
- Higashioka has had a hit in 25 of 48 games this year (52.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 13 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.297
|OBP
|.238
|.551
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Sandoval (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
