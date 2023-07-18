Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (47-48) and the New York Yankees (50-45) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on July 18.

The probable starters are Domingo German (5-5) for the Yankees and Patrick Sandoval (4-7) for the Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

New York has a record of 34-24, a 58.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win.

New York has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 418 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Yankees Schedule