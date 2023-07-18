Patrick Sandoval starts for the Los Angeles Angels against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (-105). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 58 total times this season. They've gone 34-24 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, New York has gone 34-24 (58.6%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 53.5% chance to win.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-48-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 22-22 24-11 26-34 40-38 10-7

