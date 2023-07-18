Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Domingo German, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 131 total home runs.

New York's .406 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

New York is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (418 total).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.

Yankees batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.248).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

German gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

German has six quality starts under his belt this season.

German enters the game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels - Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón - 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Brady Singer 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Jordan Lyles 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Daniel Lynch 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander

