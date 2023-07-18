On Tuesday, July 18 at 9:38 PM ET, the New York Yankees (50-45) visit the Los Angeles Angels (47-48) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Domingo German will get the call for the Yankees, while Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Angels.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels -105 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (5-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (4-7, 4.52 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 34-24 record (winning 58.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a mark of 17-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-6.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 7th 3rd Win AL East +1800 - 4th

