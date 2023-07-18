Gleyber Torres and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (starting at 9:38 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 38 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .263/.332/.422 on the year.

Torres has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .250/.340/.390 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Sandoval Stats

Patrick Sandoval (4-7) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Sandoval has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 5 5.0 2 2 1 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 5.0 8 7 7 8 2 at Rockies Jun. 23 5.0 10 3 3 3 1 at Royals Jun. 16 7.0 4 0 0 6 4 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 5.0 10 5 5 8 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 16 doubles, six triples, 35 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .306/.391/.677 on the season.

Ohtani has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with a double, a triple, five home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 17 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 82 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashing .248/.301/.447 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

