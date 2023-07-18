Shohei Ohtani carries a three-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (47-48) game against the New York Yankees (50-45) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Yankees will call on Domingo German (5-5) against the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (4-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (5-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (4-7, 4.52 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees will send German (5-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.069 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

German has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

During 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Sandoval is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Sandoval will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Patrick Sandoval vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.406) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (131) in all of MLB. They have a collective .231 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 723 total hits and 17th in MLB action scoring 418 runs.

Sandoval has an 11.25 ERA and a 2.5 WHIP against the Yankees this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.