On Wednesday, Anthony Rizzo (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .336 this season while batting .247 with 34 walks and 41 runs scored.

Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.1%).

In 34 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 40 .296 AVG .190 .374 OBP .291 .475 SLG .281 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings