Franchy Cordero returns to action for the New York Yankees against Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 19 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 14 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-1.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

  • Cordero is hitting .155 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
  • In eight of 19 games this season, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Cordero has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.133 AVG .179
.133 OBP .233
.167 SLG .607
1 XBH 4
0 HR 4
2 RBI 9
8/0 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Silseth starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.