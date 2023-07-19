The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 94 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .430, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.

Torres will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with one homer in his last games.

Torres has gotten a hit in 67 of 94 games this season (71.3%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 94), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 45.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .243 AVG .287 .327 OBP .340 .422 SLG .439 15 XBH 14 9 HR 5 22 RBI 17 31/23 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings