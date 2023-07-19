Harrison Bader -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on July 19 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .246 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

Bader has recorded a hit in 30 of 47 games this year (63.8%), including nine multi-hit games (19.1%).

He has homered in seven games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (23.4%).

In 19 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .229 AVG .267 .272 OBP .278 .417 SLG .440 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 14 17/4 K/BB 12/2 5 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings