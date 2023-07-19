The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .210 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (28 of 52), with more than one hit three times (5.8%).

In four games this season, he has homered (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Trevino has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (21.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.8%).

He has scored a run in 15 of 52 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .220 AVG .200 .256 OBP .259 .354 SLG .267 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings