Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .224 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this season (51.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (26.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.261
|AVG
|.192
|.297
|OBP
|.229
|.551
|SLG
|.231
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth will start for the Angels, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
